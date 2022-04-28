Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of PSTV opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 127,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

