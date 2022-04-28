PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE PNM opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in PNM Resources by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.