PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

NYSE PNM opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.23%.

PNM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after buying an additional 537,749 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

