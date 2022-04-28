Polaris Infrastructure Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.96 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris Infrastructure from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE PIF opened at C$18.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$359.06 million and a PE ratio of 540.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$20.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,764.71%.

About Polaris Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.