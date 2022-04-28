Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Short Interest Update

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 252.5% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNTM. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pontem by 6.4% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Pontem by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 849,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 146,366 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pontem during the third quarter worth $1,726,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Pontem by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 56,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pontem during the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNTM opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Pontem has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

