Portillo’s (PTLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Portillo’s to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. Portillo’s’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Portillo’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTLO stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.65. Portillo’s has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at $6,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter valued at $5,599,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

