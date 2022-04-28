Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.81.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.81. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 63.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.20.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Portland General Electric by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 693,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Portland General Electric by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 697,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 211.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.