Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Insider James Mills Purchases 3,192 Shares

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) insider James Mills acquired 3,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 623 ($7.94) per share, for a total transaction of £19,886.16 ($25,345.60).

Shares of PRV stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £277.21 million and a P/E ratio of 22.31. Porvair plc has a 1 year low of GBX 532 ($6.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 772 ($9.84). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 630.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 667.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

