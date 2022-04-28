Post (POST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Post to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.65. Post has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POST. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Post by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,617,000 after buying an additional 95,320 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Post by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Post by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Post by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Post by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

