Potbelly (PBPB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.10 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Potbelly to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Potbelly stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $188.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.45. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $9.07.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBPB. StockNews.com began coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.
