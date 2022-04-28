PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.25.

PCH stock opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 214,538 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 27.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 514.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 48,858 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 54.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 45.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

