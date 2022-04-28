PowerSchool (PWSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect PowerSchool to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. PowerSchool has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.82 million. On average, analysts expect PowerSchool to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PWSC opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $36.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.91.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

