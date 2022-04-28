Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Short Interest Up 200.4% in April

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, an increase of 200.4% from the March 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS PWZYF opened at 8.00 on Thursday. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a one year low of 8.00 and a one year high of 10.36.

Get Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen alerts:

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (Get Rating)

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Insurance, Individual Insurance, Investments, Banking Activity, Pension Insurance, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.