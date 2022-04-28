PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.52% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of PPH stock opened at GBX 1,509.25 ($19.24) on Thursday. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,269.60 ($16.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,750 ($22.30). The stock has a market cap of £642.19 million and a PE ratio of -12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,424.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,398.82.
PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.