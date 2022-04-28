PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.49) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.52% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PPH stock opened at GBX 1,509.25 ($19.24) on Thursday. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,269.60 ($16.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,750 ($22.30). The stock has a market cap of £642.19 million and a PE ratio of -12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,424.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,398.82.

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

