Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Premier Financial has a payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $27.37 on Thursday. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.75.

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $30,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Premier Financial by 982.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Premier Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

