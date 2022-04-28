Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY22 guidance at $4.00-4.04 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PBH opened at $53.36 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.