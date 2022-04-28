PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 494.4% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PreveCeutical Medical stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. PreveCeutical Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

About PreveCeutical Medical (Get Rating)

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, engages in the development of options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. Its pipeline products include Cannabinoid Sol-Gel Delivery, a cannabinoid-based nose-to-brain delivery system that provides relief from various indications, including pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; BSV Peptide Program; Non-Addictive Analgesic for pain management; and Dual Gene Therapy for type 2 diabetes and obesity.

