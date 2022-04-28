Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHPRF opened at 1.83 on Thursday.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

