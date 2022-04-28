Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS PHPRF opened at 1.83 on Thursday.
Primary Health Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primary Health Properties (PHPRF)
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.