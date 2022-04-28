Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Short Interest Down 71.4% in April

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 31,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PV. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $111,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $147,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PV opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

