Primerica (PRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $129.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.32 and a 200-day moving average of $147.98. Primerica has a 12-month low of $121.22 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

