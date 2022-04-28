Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Up 165.4% in April

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 165.4% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

GENY stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.88. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $66.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,343 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000.

