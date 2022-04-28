Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PGZ stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 366,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 278,616 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

