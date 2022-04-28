Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PGZ stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $16.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
