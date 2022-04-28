Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the March 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 1,312.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 692.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $51.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%.

