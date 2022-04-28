Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGMW) Short Interest Down 71.4% in April

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ PMGMW opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Priveterra Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.14.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Priveterra Acquisition (PMGMW)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.