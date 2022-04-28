PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRCT. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of PRCT opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 19.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. CPMG Inc purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,145,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $187,236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $63,214,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,855,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

