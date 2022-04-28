PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect PROCEPT BioRobotics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PRCT stock opened at $33.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 19.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.