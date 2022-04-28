Progyny (PGNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Progyny has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $39.44 on Thursday. Progyny has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 552,026 shares of company stock worth $23,486,523. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Progyny by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

