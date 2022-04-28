ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Down 67.7% in April

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the March 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EQRR stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $56.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $615,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000.

