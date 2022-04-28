ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Short Interest Down 67.7% in April

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the March 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of EQRR stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 1 year low of $44.88 and a 1 year high of $56.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average is $52.37.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.
