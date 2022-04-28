Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

PTGX opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $455.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.28.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

