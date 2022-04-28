Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proterra Inc involved in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. Proterra Inc, formerly known as ArcLight Clean Transition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Proterra from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Proterra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of Proterra stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Proterra has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $68.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proterra will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Proterra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

