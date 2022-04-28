Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.30. Prothena has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 938.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter worth about $110,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

