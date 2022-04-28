Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of PROV opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Provident Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

