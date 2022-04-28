PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PTC stock opened at $97.62 on Thursday. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $96.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in PTC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in PTC by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in PTC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

