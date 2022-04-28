Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 357.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.02.

PBYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.