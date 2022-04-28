Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($107.53) target price by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($132.26) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €108.68 ($116.86).

Get Puma alerts:

Puma stock opened at €67.28 ($72.34) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. Puma has a one year low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a one year high of €115.40 ($124.09). The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a PE ratio of 32.50.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.