Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €109.00 ($117.20) target price on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($132.26) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($113.98) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on Puma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Puma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.26 ($117.49).

Get Puma alerts:

Puma stock opened at €67.28 ($72.34) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a PE ratio of 33.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Puma has a 12 month low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($124.09).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.