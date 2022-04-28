Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in April

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PUMSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Puma from €108.00 ($116.13) to €90.00 ($96.77) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Puma from €120.00 ($129.03) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Puma from €120.00 ($129.03) to €115.00 ($123.66) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Puma from €114.00 ($122.58) to €109.00 ($117.20) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Puma from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Puma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of PUMSY stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. Puma has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.