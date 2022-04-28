Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the March 31st total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $4.82.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust (Get Rating)
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
