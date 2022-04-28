Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the March 31st total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 710,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 227,597 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 706,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 122,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. 34.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

