Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, an increase of 182.3% from the March 31st total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.58. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

