Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Callaway Golf Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Callaway Golf in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

NYSE ELY opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.93. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

