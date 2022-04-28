Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cheniere Energy, Inc. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.37 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($2.98). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $140.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $149.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

