Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Docebo Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Docebo in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of DCBO stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.59 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Docebo by 15.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

