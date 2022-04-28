Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Docebo Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:DCB)

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Docebo in a report released on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Docebo (TSE:DCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.68 million.

