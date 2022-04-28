Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Exelixis, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Exelixis in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,229 shares of company stock worth $4,017,116. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Exelixis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

