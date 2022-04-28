Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Revolve Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RVLV. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $46.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.31. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 200.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,132,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Revolve Group (Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.