Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Summit Midstream Partners, LP Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.50). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.93) EPS.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $99.21 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of SMLP opened at $17.54 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.