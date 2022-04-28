Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Western Forest Products Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Western Forest Products in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$327.90 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$2.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$680.09 million and a P/E ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

