Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.52.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.39.

Shares of APA stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 4.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in APA by 116.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in APA by 11.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in APA by 7.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 447,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

