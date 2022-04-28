Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Issued By SVB Leerink

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELYM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eliem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Guggenheim cut Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ:ELYM opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Eliem Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $29.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELYM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eliem Therapeutics by 20,622.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

