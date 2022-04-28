Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for goeasy Ltd. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for goeasy in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 26th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. Desjardins also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.81 EPS.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$234.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$230.07 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC began coverage on goeasy in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$200.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$210.63.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$114.30 on Thursday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$112.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$218.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$160.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

